Dr. Priya Thakker, MD

Dermatology
4.2 (77)
Accepting new patients
20 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Priya Thakker, MD is a Dermatologist in Holmdel, NJ. They specialize in Dermatology, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from University of Vermont / College of Medicine.

Dr. Thakker works at Cosmetic Dermatology & Surgery Associates in Holmdel, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Dermatitis and Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1
    Cosmetic and Dermatologic Surgery Assoc LLC
    719 N Beers St Ste 2G, Holmdel, NJ 07733 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (732) 739-3223

Experience & Treatment Frequency

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand how often a provider performs or treats a specific procedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providers rank in one of four frequency categories:

Very High Frequency
High Frequency
Normal Frequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don't have enough data are indicated with "May Perform". We encourage you to contact the provider with questions about their experience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Dermatitis
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions)
Contact Dermatitis
Dermatitis
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions)
Contact Dermatitis

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Acne Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Acne
Actinic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Burn Injuries Chevron Icon
Carcinoma in Situ of Skin Chevron Icon
Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Dry Skin Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dry Skin
Fungal Nail Infection Chevron Icon
Intertrigo Chevron Icon
Keloid Scar Chevron Icon
Psoriasis Chevron Icon
Ringworm Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ringworm
Rosacea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Rosacea
Seborrheic Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Discoloration Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Warts
Athlete's Foot Chevron Icon
Benign Tumor Chevron Icon
Birthmark Chevron Icon
Boil Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Boil
Bowenoid Papulosis Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cancer
Dermatitis Due to Drugs Chevron Icon
Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Folliculitis Chevron Icon
Genital Warts Chevron Icon
Granuloma of Skin Chevron Icon
Hair Loss Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Infection Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Impetigo Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Impetigo
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Jock Itch Chevron Icon
Leg and Foot Ulcers Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lipomas
Melanoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Melanoma
Molluscum Contagiosum Infection Chevron Icon
Plantar Wart Chevron Icon
Poison Ivy, Poison Oak, or Poison Sumac Poisoning Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Rash
Shaving of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Skin Grafts Chevron Icon
Skin Infections Chevron Icon
Sunburn Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Sunburn
Tinea Versicolor Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • EmblemHealth
    • Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • First Health
    • Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
    • Humana
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • Oxford Health Plans
    • QualCare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 77 ratings
    Patient Ratings (77)
    5 Star
    (59)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (2)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (15)
    Feb 03, 2022
    Efficient office flow. On time. Personable doctor and staff
    — Feb 03, 2022
    About Dr. Priya Thakker, MD

    • Dermatology
    • 20 years of experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    • English
    • 1538359633
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    • Beth Israel Deaconess Med Center
    • Christiana Care Health System
    • University of Vermont / College of Medicine
    • Johns Hopkins University
    • Dermatology
    What's a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider's dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they've taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Priya Thakker, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Thakker is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Thakker has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Thakker has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Thakker works at Cosmetic Dermatology & Surgery Associates in Holmdel, NJ. View the full address on Dr. Thakker’s profile.

    Dr. Thakker has seen patients for Dermatitis and Moles (Benign Skin Lesions), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Thakker on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    77 patients have reviewed Dr. Thakker. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Thakker.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Thakker, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Thakker appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

