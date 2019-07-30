Overview of Dr. Priya Vasdev, MD

Dr. Priya Vasdev, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Rockville, MD. They graduated from Ross University / School of Medicine & Veterinary Medicine and is affiliated with Doctors Community Hospital.



Dr. Vasdev works at Advanced Primary/Geriatric Cr in Rockville, MD. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.