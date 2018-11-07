Overview

Dr. Priya Young, MD is a Dermatologist in Indianapolis, IN. They specialize in Dermatology, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from IN UNIV SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Community Hospital Anderson and Community Hospital North.



Dr. Young works at Dawes Fretzin Dermatology Group in Indianapolis, IN with other offices in Anderson, IN. They frequently treat conditions like Moles (Benign Skin Lesions), Shaving of Skin Lesion and Dermatitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.