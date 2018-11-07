Dr. Young accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Priya Young, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Priya Young, MD is a Dermatologist in Indianapolis, IN. They specialize in Dermatology, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from IN UNIV SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Community Hospital Anderson and Community Hospital North.
Locations
Dawes Fretzin Dermatology7910 N SHADELAND AVE, Indianapolis, IN 46250 Directions (317) 516-5000
Dawes Fretzin Dermatology Group8103 Clearvista Pkwy Ste 220, Indianapolis, IN 46256 Directions (317) 621-7790
Dawes Fretzin Dermatology1601 Medical Arts Blvd Ste 303, Anderson, IN 46011 Directions (317) 516-5000
Hospital Affiliations
- Community Hospital Anderson
- Community Hospital North
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Sagamore Health Network
Ratings & Reviews
Very kind to squeeze me last minute into her busy schedule. Very pleasant and attentive to all my questions. I had very quick improvement following her recommendations and a generic treatment.
About Dr. Priya Young, MD
- Dermatology
- 22 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- IN UNIV SCH OF MED
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Young has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Young has seen patients for Moles (Benign Skin Lesions), Shaving of Skin Lesion and Dermatitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Young on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
17 patients have reviewed Dr. Young. The overall rating for this provider is 2.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Young.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Young, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Young appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.