Dr. Priya Zeikus, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Priya Zeikus, MD is a Dermatologist in Denison, TX. They specialize in Dermatology, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Micrographic Dermatologic Surgery. They graduated from U OF CHGO DIV OF BIO SCI PRITZKER SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Texoma Medical Center.
Dr. Zeikus works at
Locations
Dermatology Associates of Denison5012 S US Highway 75 Ste 200, Denison, TX 75020 Directions (903) 463-2223
Dermatology Associates of Denison5130 Pool Rd, Denison, TX 75020 Directions (903) 463-2223
Hospital Affiliations
- Texoma Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- CoreSource
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Golden Rule
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Group Health Cooperative (GHC)
- HAP Insurance
- HealthSmart
- Humana
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- Medico
- MultiPlan
- Principal Life
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Zeikus is the very best, loving bedside manor and caring person, she actually personally called me to check on me a few days after my surgery, I told her as well as everyone else that she a a real sweetheart
About Dr. Priya Zeikus, MD
- Dermatology
- 21 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1245267434
Education & Certifications
- 7/2006- 6/2007 Mohs Surgery Fellowship, Harvard Medical School
- 7/2003-7/2006, Dermatology Residency, Brown Medical School, Providence, Rhode Island
- 9/2002-6/2003, Internship, Harvard Medical School
- U OF CHGO DIV OF BIO SCI PRITZKER SCH OF MED
- Micrographic Dermatologic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Zeikus has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Zeikus accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Zeikus has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Zeikus has seen patients for Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer, Skin Cancer and Squamous Cell Carcinoma, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Zeikus on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Zeikus speaks Spanish.
27 patients have reviewed Dr. Zeikus. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Zeikus.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Zeikus, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Zeikus appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.