Dr. Priyal Dholakiya, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Dholakiya is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Priyal Dholakiya, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Priyal Dholakiya, MD
Dr. Priyal Dholakiya, MD is an Oncology Specialist in Sacramento, CA. They specialize in Oncology, has 16 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT SAN DIEGO and is affiliated with Mercy General Hospital and Mercy San Juan Medical Center.
Dr. Dholakiya works at
Dr. Dholakiya's Office Locations
-
1
Dignity Health Mercy Medical Group3301 C St Ste 550, Sacramento, CA 95816 Directions (916) 556-3200Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Mercy General Hospital
- Mercy San Juan Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross
- Blue Shield of California
- Cigna
- Health Net
- Western Health Advantage
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Dholakiya?
Dr. Dholakiya has been amazing since I first met her. I was terrified about my upcoming surgery and her calm manner helped me tremendously. In ensuing appointments, she has been supportive and positive. I’m now at a place where I can contemplate the prospect of moving forward in my life with minimal concern about recurrence of my cancer, and for that, there are no greater thanks.
About Dr. Priyal Dholakiya, MD
- Oncology
- 16 years of experience
- English, Gujarati, Hindi and Spanish
- 1912165259
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT SAN DIEGO
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Dholakiya has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Dholakiya accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Dholakiya has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Dholakiya works at
Dr. Dholakiya has seen patients for Vulvectomy, Hysterectomy - Laparoscopic and Gynecologic Cancer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Dholakiya on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Dholakiya speaks Gujarati, Hindi and Spanish.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Dholakiya. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dholakiya.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Dholakiya, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Dholakiya appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.