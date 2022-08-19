See All Oncologists in Sacramento, CA
Super Profile

Dr. Priyal Dholakiya, MD

Oncology
4.6 (9)
Accepting new patients
16 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Priyal Dholakiya, MD

Dr. Priyal Dholakiya, MD is an Oncology Specialist in Sacramento, CA. They specialize in Oncology, has 16 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT SAN DIEGO and is affiliated with Mercy General Hospital and Mercy San Juan Medical Center.

Dr. Dholakiya works at Mercy Medical Group in Sacramento, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Vulvectomy, Hysterectomy - Laparoscopic and Gynecologic Cancer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

These providers are on the medical staff of Mercy General Hospital
Dr. Dholakiya's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Dignity Health Mercy Medical Group
    3301 C St Ste 550, Sacramento, CA 95816 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (916) 556-3200
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Mercy General Hospital
  • Mercy San Juan Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Vulvectomy
Hysterectomy - Laparoscopic
Gynecologic Cancer
Vulvectomy Chevron Icon
Hysterectomy - Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Chevron Icon
Hysterectomy - Open Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Cervical Cancer Chevron Icon
Excision of Cervix Chevron Icon
Lymphosarcoma Chevron Icon
Mantle Cell Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Neuroendocrine Tumors Chevron Icon
Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Oral Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Skin Screenings Chevron Icon
Uterine Cancer Chevron Icon
Vulvar Cancer Chevron Icon
Abdominal Disorders Chevron Icon
Anal and Rectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Bacterial Sepsis Chevron Icon
Bleeding Disorders Chevron Icon
Blood Disorders Chevron Icon
Bone Disorders Chevron Icon
Bowenoid Papulosis Chevron Icon
Brain Disorders Chevron Icon
BRCA1 Gene Mutation Carrier Chevron Icon
BRCA2 Gene Mutation Carrier Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cancer
Cervical Polyps Chevron Icon
Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia Chevron Icon
Chronic Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Colposcopy Chevron Icon
Destruction or Excision of Lesion of Cervix (incl. LEEP) Chevron Icon
Destruction or Excision of Vaginal Lesions Chevron Icon
Endocervical Curettage Chevron Icon
Endometriosis Chevron Icon
Fallopian Tube Cancer Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Lynch Syndromes Chevron Icon
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Nausea
Noninflammatory Cervical Disorders Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cysts Chevron Icon
Peritoneal Cancer Chevron Icon
Rectovaginal Fistula Chevron Icon
Salpingo-Oophorectomy With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Sarcoma Chevron Icon
Stomach and Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Stomach Cancer Chevron Icon
Surgery, Robotic Assisted Chevron Icon
Thoracentesis Chevron Icon
Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cancer Chevron Icon
Urinary Disorders Chevron Icon
Uterine Diseases Chevron Icon
Uterine Fibroids Chevron Icon
Vaginal Cancer Chevron Icon
Yeast Infections Chevron Icon
    Ratings & Reviews
    4.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 9 ratings
    Patient Ratings (9)
    5 Star
    (8)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Aug 19, 2022
    Dr. Dholakiya has been amazing since I first met her. I was terrified about my upcoming surgery and her calm manner helped me tremendously. In ensuing appointments, she has been supportive and positive. I’m now at a place where I can contemplate the prospect of moving forward in my life with minimal concern about recurrence of my cancer, and for that, there are no greater thanks.
    Melinda L Thomas — Aug 19, 2022
    About Dr. Priyal Dholakiya, MD

    • Oncology
    Years of Experience
    • 16 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Gujarati, Hindi and Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1912165259
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT SAN DIEGO
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Priyal Dholakiya, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Dholakiya is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Dholakiya has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Dholakiya has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Dholakiya works at Mercy Medical Group in Sacramento, CA. View the full address on Dr. Dholakiya’s profile.

    Dr. Dholakiya has seen patients for Vulvectomy, Hysterectomy - Laparoscopic and Gynecologic Cancer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Dholakiya on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    9 patients have reviewed Dr. Dholakiya. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dholakiya.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Dholakiya, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Dholakiya appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

