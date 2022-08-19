Overview of Dr. Priyal Dholakiya, MD

Dr. Priyal Dholakiya, MD is an Oncology Specialist in Sacramento, CA. They specialize in Oncology, has 16 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT SAN DIEGO and is affiliated with Mercy General Hospital and Mercy San Juan Medical Center.



Dr. Dholakiya works at Mercy Medical Group in Sacramento, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Vulvectomy, Hysterectomy - Laparoscopic and Gynecologic Cancer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.