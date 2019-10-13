Overview of Dr. Priyangika Pathirana, MD

Dr. Priyangika Pathirana, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Albany, NY. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF RUHUNA / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Ellis Hospital and Saint Peter's Hospital.



Dr. Pathirana works at Capital District Internal Medcn in Albany, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.