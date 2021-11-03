Overview of Dr. Priyank Chaudhary, MD

Dr. Priyank Chaudhary, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Smithfield, NC. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 12 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from St Georges University Medical School and is affiliated with Johnston Health, Nash General Hospital and Rex Hospital.



Dr. Chaudhary works at Capital Rheumatology in Smithfield, NC with other offices in Raleigh, NC and Cary, NC. They frequently treat conditions like Arthritis, Osteoarthritis and Carpal Tunnel Syndrome along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.