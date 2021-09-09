Dr. Priyanka Chaudhry, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Chaudhry is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Priyanka Chaudhry, MD
Dr. Priyanka Chaudhry, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Dallas, TX. They graduated from MANGALORE UNIVERSITY / KASTURBA MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Baylor University Medical Center.
Baylor Neuroscience-Headache Center9101 N Central Expy, Dallas, TX 75231 Directions (214) 820-9272
- Baylor University Medical Center
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
Due to chronic illness, I have seen many, many doctors. A few stand out as exceptional. Dr. Chaudhry is foremost among the best. She is not just a doctor, she is an angel of mercy. She treats her patients with an empathy, attentiveness and responsiveness that is beyond what they can teach in medical school. Some people do their jobs. Others solve the problem. Dr. Chaudhry solves the problem. Visiting doctors and explaining -- and re-explaining -- your medical history can be a real chore when you are in pain. Her office support staff also reflects her attitude and kindness. What a relief to find a doctor like Dr. Chaudhry!
- Neurology
- English
- 1366600702
- MANGALORE UNIVERSITY / KASTURBA MEDICAL COLLEGE
- Neurology
Dr. Chaudhry has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Chaudhry accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Chaudhry has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Chaudhry has seen patients for Headache, Migraine and All Headaches (incl. Migraine), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Chaudhry on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
25 patients have reviewed Dr. Chaudhry. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Chaudhry.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Chaudhry, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Chaudhry appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.