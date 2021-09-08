Overview

Dr. Priyanka Chugh, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Naugatuck, CT. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 11 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from DREXEL UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Saint Mary's Hospital.



Dr. Chugh works at Trinity Health of New England in Naugatuck, CT with other offices in Waterbury, CT and Astoria, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Gastritis, Constipation and Heartburn along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.