See All Advanced Heart Failure And Transplant Cardiologists in Pembroke Pines, FL
Dr. Priyanka Gosain, MD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!
Super Profile

Dr. Priyanka Gosain, MD

Advanced Heart Failure & Transplant Cardiology
4.9 (36)
Accepting new patients
15 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Priyanka Gosain, MD is an Advanced Heart Failure & Transplant Cardiology Specialist in Pembroke Pines, FL. They specialize in Advanced Heart Failure & Transplant Cardiology, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Advanced Heart Failure and Transplant Cardiology. They graduated from Lady Hardinge Med College Hospital|Lady Hardinge Medical College / University of Delhi and is affiliated with Memorial Regional Hospital.

Dr. Gosain works at Memorial Cardiac and Vascular Institute in Pembroke Pines, FL with other offices in Hollywood, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Memorial Division of Advanced Heart Failure and Transplant Cardiology
    603 N Flamingo Rd Ste 260, Pembroke Pines, FL 33028 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (954) 820-6762
    Monday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
  2. 2
    Memorial Regional Hospital
    3501 Johnson St # 3TD, Hollywood, FL 33021 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (504) 384-8452

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Cardiomyopathy
Congestive Heart Failure
Congenital Heart Defects
Cardiomyopathy
Congestive Heart Failure
Congenital Heart Defects

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Cardiomyopathy Chevron Icon
Congestive Heart Failure Chevron Icon
Congenital Heart Defects Chevron Icon
Atrial Fibrillation Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Adult Congenital Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Angina and Acute Coronary Syndrome Chevron Icon
Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Aortic Diseases Chevron Icon
Aortic Ectasia Chevron Icon
Aortic Stenosis Chevron Icon
Aortic Valve Regurgitation Chevron Icon
Arrhythmia Screening Chevron Icon
Arrhythmias Chevron Icon
Atrial Flutter Chevron Icon
Cardiac Arrest Chevron Icon
Cardiac Imaging Chevron Icon
Cardiac MRI (Magnetic Resonance Imaging) of Heart or Chest Chevron Icon
Cardiac Myocardial Perfusion Imaging Chevron Icon
Cardiomegaly Chevron Icon
Cardiovascular Diagnostic Test Chevron Icon
Cardiovascular Stress Test Chevron Icon
Cardioversion, Elective Chevron Icon
Cardioverter-Defibrillator or Pacemaker Insertion, Removal or Repair Chevron Icon
Chest Pain Evaluation Chevron Icon
Coronary Angiogram Chevron Icon
Coronary Artery Disease (CAD) Chevron Icon
Device Therapy of Heart Failure Chevron Icon
Echocardiography Chevron Icon
Electrocardiogram (EKG) Chevron Icon
Heart Aware Risk Assessment Chevron Icon
Heart Defect Repair Chevron Icon
Heart Failure Management Chevron Icon
Heart Transplant Rejection Chevron Icon
HeartAware Online Risk Screening Chevron Icon
Infusion Therapy Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Regurgitation Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Stenosis Chevron Icon
Non-Transplant Heart Failure Treatment Chevron Icon
Nuclear Stress Testing Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Disease Screening (PAD) Chevron Icon
Septal Defect Chevron Icon
Stress Test Chevron Icon
Structural Heart Disease Evaluations and Treatment Chevron Icon
Thoracentesis Chevron Icon
Tilt Table Testing Chevron Icon
Transplant Care Chevron Icon
Transplant Surgery Chevron Icon
Treadmill Stress Test Chevron Icon
Ventricular Assist Device Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    Insurance Accepted

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • AvMed
    • Beech Street (Multiplan)
    • Better Health
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
    • Cigna
    • Corporate Medical Network (CMN)
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Coventry Health Care of Florida
    • Dimension Health
    • First Health
    • Florida Health Administrators
    • Fortified Provider Network
    • Freedom Health
    • Global Health Care Network
    • Humana
    • Magellan Complete Care
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • Memorial Healthcare System
    • Molina Healthcare
    • MultiPlan
    • PHCS
    • Preferred Medical Plan
    • Simply Healthcare
    • Simply Healthcare Plans
    • Sunshine Health
    • Three Rivers Provider Network
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews

    4.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 36 ratings
    Patient Ratings (36)
    5 Star
    (32)
    4 Star
    (4)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Gosain?

    Dec 21, 2022
    Good job all staff
    Miss sinel — Dec 21, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Priyanka Gosain, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Priyanka Gosain, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Gosain to family and friends

    Dr. Gosain's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Gosain

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Priyanka Gosain, MD.

    About Dr. Priyanka Gosain, MD

    Specialties
    • Advanced Heart Failure & Transplant Cardiology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 15 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Hindi and Urdu
    Languages Spoken
    Gender
    • Female
    Gender
    NPI Number
    • 1881901882
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Mt Sinai Medical Center|University of South Florida / College of Medicine
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • Cook County Hosp Chicago
    Residency
    Internship
    • Cook County Hospital
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • Lady Hardinge Med College Hospital|Lady Hardinge Medical College / University of Delhi
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Advanced Heart Failure and Transplant Cardiology and Cardiovascular Disease
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Hospital Affiliations

    • Memorial Regional Hospital

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Priyanka Gosain, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gosain is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Gosain has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Gosain has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    36 patients have reviewed Dr. Gosain. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gosain.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gosain, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gosain appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.