Dr. Priyanka Gosain, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Priyanka Gosain, MD is an Advanced Heart Failure & Transplant Cardiology Specialist in Pembroke Pines, FL. They specialize in Advanced Heart Failure & Transplant Cardiology, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Advanced Heart Failure and Transplant Cardiology. They graduated from Lady Hardinge Med College Hospital|Lady Hardinge Medical College / University of Delhi and is affiliated with Memorial Regional Hospital.
Locations
Memorial Division of Advanced Heart Failure and Transplant Cardiology603 N Flamingo Rd Ste 260, Pembroke Pines, FL 33028 Directions (954) 820-6762Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pm
Memorial Regional Hospital3501 Johnson St # 3TD, Hollywood, FL 33021 Directions (504) 384-8452
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Anthem
- AvMed
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Better Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- Cigna
- Corporate Medical Network (CMN)
- Coventry Health Care
- Coventry Health Care of Florida
- Dimension Health
- First Health
- Florida Health Administrators
- Fortified Provider Network
- Freedom Health
- Global Health Care Network
- Humana
- Magellan Complete Care
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- Memorial Healthcare System
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- PHCS
- Preferred Medical Plan
- Simply Healthcare
- Simply Healthcare Plans
- Sunshine Health
- Three Rivers Provider Network
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Good job all staff
About Dr. Priyanka Gosain, MD
- Advanced Heart Failure & Transplant Cardiology
- 15 years of experience
- English, Hindi and Urdu
- Female
- 1881901882
Education & Certifications
- Mt Sinai Medical Center|University of South Florida / College of Medicine
- Cook County Hosp Chicago
- Cook County Hospital
- Lady Hardinge Med College Hospital|Lady Hardinge Medical College / University of Delhi
- Advanced Heart Failure and Transplant Cardiology and Cardiovascular Disease
Hospital Affiliations
- Memorial Regional Hospital
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Gosain has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Gosain accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Gosain has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Gosain speaks Hindi and Urdu.
36 patients have reviewed Dr. Gosain. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gosain.
