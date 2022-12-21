Overview

Dr. Priyanka Gosain, MD is an Advanced Heart Failure & Transplant Cardiology Specialist in Pembroke Pines, FL. They specialize in Advanced Heart Failure & Transplant Cardiology, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Advanced Heart Failure and Transplant Cardiology. They graduated from Lady Hardinge Med College Hospital|Lady Hardinge Medical College / University of Delhi and is affiliated with Memorial Regional Hospital.



Dr. Gosain works at Memorial Cardiac and Vascular Institute in Pembroke Pines, FL with other offices in Hollywood, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.