Dr. Priyanka Jalandhara, MD
Dr. Priyanka Jalandhara, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in North Richland Hills, TX. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 18 years of experience. They graduated from RAJKOT UNIVERSITY / GOVERNMENT MEDICAL COLLEGE.
Dr. Jalandhara's Office Locations
A Family Doctor PA4375 Booth Calloway Rd Ste 208, North Richland Hills, TX 76180 Directions (817) 865-3939
Heart Center of North Texas PA3025 N Tarrant Pkwy Ste 170, Fort Worth, TX 76177 Directions (817) 259-4333
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
In one word Dr. Priyanka B. Jalandhara is an "Excellent" doctor. I visited Dr. Priyanka for my Rheumatology issue mainly for Psoriasis-Arthritis, Vasculitis and joint pains. Dr. Priyanka is an extremely thorough and very caring doctor. I consider myself very blessed and fortunate to be a new patient in her office. She is extremely knowledgeable and considers all possibilities when deciding the best course of action for your individual health situation. A great doctor, Super smart and knowledgeable. Very pleasant to deal with. She is humble and kind and I really appreciate a doctor who listens and takes time for her patients. I recommend Dr. Priyanka Jalandhara and to every one of her office, they all have very positive and caring attitude. Thank you Dr. Priyanka Jalandhara and the team. Ruxana Billah
- Rheumatology
- 18 years of experience
- English
- 1821222084
Education & Certifications
- RAJKOT UNIVERSITY / GOVERNMENT MEDICAL COLLEGE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Jalandhara has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Jalandhara accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Jalandhara has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Jalandhara works at
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Jalandhara. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Jalandhara.
