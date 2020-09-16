Overview of Dr. Priyanka Jalandhara, MD

Dr. Priyanka Jalandhara, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in North Richland Hills, TX. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 18 years of experience. They graduated from RAJKOT UNIVERSITY / GOVERNMENT MEDICAL COLLEGE.



Dr. Jalandhara works at Tarrant Arthritis Center in North Richland Hills, TX with other offices in Fort Worth, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.