Dr. Priyanka Krishnan, MD

Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
3.4 (7)
17 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Priyanka Krishnan, MD

Dr. Priyanka Krishnan, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Laguna Hills, CA. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 17 years of experience. They graduated from University of South Florida / College of Medicine.

Dr. Krishnan works at South Cnty Kidney/Endocrine Ctr in Laguna Hills, CA with other offices in Irvine, CA. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Krishnan's Office Locations

    South Cnty Kidney/Endocrine Ctr
    23141 Moulton Pkwy Ste 102, Laguna Hills, CA 92653 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (714) 334-8060
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:30pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:30pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:30pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:30pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:30pm
    Saturday
    10:00am - 4:00pm
    Irvine Odyssey Medical Center
    22 Odyssey Ste 115, Irvine, CA 92618 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (949) 988-7550

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Overweight
Vitamin D Deficiency
Hypothyroidism
Overweight Chevron Icon
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Diabetes Counseling Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations Chevron Icon
Dizziness Chevron Icon
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Polyuria Chevron Icon
Thyroid Goiter Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status Chevron Icon
Calcium Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Diverticulitis Chevron Icon
Diverticulosis Chevron Icon
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
Hypercalcemia Chevron Icon
Hypogonadism Chevron Icon
Magnesium Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Mineral Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
Obesity Counseling Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Phosphorus Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Proteinuria Chevron Icon
Testicular Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Tobacco Use Disorder Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 7 ratings
    Patient Ratings (7)
    5 Star
    (4)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Jan 03, 2018
    I love this doctor she is compassionate when it comes to her patients and cares. I wouldn't choose or go anywhere else. Not only does she show compassion she takes her patients well being seriously . Whether you are admitted to hospital or home she will call to check on you and make sure you are doing well. Very rare do you find any doctor now of days that show they care. SHE IS IT!! I LOVE YOU AND STAFF AT BABA HEALTH CARE.
    AMY LOCOCO-ALVARADO in WEST MELBOURNE — Jan 03, 2018
    About Dr. Priyanka Krishnan, MD

    Specialties
    • Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
    Years of Experience
    • 17 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1497940712
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • University of South Florida / College of Medicine
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Krishnan has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Krishnan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    7 patients have reviewed Dr. Krishnan. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Krishnan.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Krishnan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Krishnan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

