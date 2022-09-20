Dr. Priyanka Sachdeva, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sachdeva is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Priyanka Sachdeva, MD
Dr. Priyanka Sachdeva, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Chalfont, PA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from Kasturba Med Coll, Mangalore Univ, Manipal, India and is affiliated with Jefferson Abington Hospital and Jefferson Lansdale Hospital.
Gastrointestinal Associates1600 Horizon Dr Ste 105, Chalfont, PA 18914 Directions
Gastrointestinal Associates1095 Rydal Rd Ste 100, Jenkintown, PA 19046 Directions
- Amerihealth
- Buckeye Community Health Plan
- Capital Blue Cross
- Keystone Health Plan East
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
Dr. Sachdeva explained proposed medical procedures very well. She also gave detailed reasons for said procedures as well as pros and cons of all available options. She listened to my concerns and was kind, compassionate and professional.
- Gastroenterology
- 22 years of experience
- English
- Female
- Temple University Hospital
- Pennsylvania Hospital
- Sir Ganga Ram Hospital
- Kasturba Med Coll, Mangalore Univ, Manipal, India
- Gastroenterology
- Jefferson Abington Hospital
- Jefferson Lansdale Hospital
Dr. Sachdeva has seen patients for Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD), Irritable Bowel Syndrome and Diarrhea, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Sachdeva on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
