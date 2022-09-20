Overview

Dr. Priyanka Sachdeva, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Chalfont, PA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from Kasturba Med Coll, Mangalore Univ, Manipal, India and is affiliated with Jefferson Abington Hospital and Jefferson Lansdale Hospital.



Dr. Sachdeva works at Gastrointestinal Associates in Chalfont, PA with other offices in Jenkintown, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD), Irritable Bowel Syndrome and Diarrhea along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts UnitedHealthCare as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.