Dr. Priyanka Venugopal, DO
Offers telehealth
Dr. Priyanka Venugopal, DO is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Wayne, NJ. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 11 years of experience. They graduated from Touro Univ Coll Of Osteo Med and is affiliated with Chilton Medical Center.
Associates In Womens Healthcare1777 Hamburg Tpke Ste 202, Wayne, NJ 07470 Directions (973) 831-1800
- Chilton Medical Center
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Devon Health
- Evolutions Healthcare Systems
- Group Health Incorporated (GHI)
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- MagnaCare
- Medicaid of New Jersey
- Oxford Health Plans
- QualCare
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 11 years of experience
- English
- 1336400829
- Newark Beth Israel Med Ctr Chldns Hosp NJ
- Touro Univ Coll Of Osteo Med
- Carnegie Mellon U
