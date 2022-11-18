See All Pediatricians in Gainesville, FL
Dr. Priyanka Vyas, MD

Pediatrics
4.7 (3)
Accepting new patients
27 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Priyanka Vyas, MD

Dr. Priyanka Vyas, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Gainesville, FL. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 27 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatrics. They graduated from University of Arkansas For Medical Sciences.

Dr. Vyas works at Gainesville Family Healthcare PA in Gainesville, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Vyas' Office Locations

  1. 1
    Gainesville Family Healthcare PA
    100 SW 75th St Ste 101, Gainesville, FL 32607 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (352) 559-8911

Newborn Jaundice
Circumcision
Immunization Administration
Abdominal Pain
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage
Acne
Acute Pharyngitis
Acute Sinusitis
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection
ADHD and-or ADD
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Allergic Conjunctivitis
Allergic Rhinitis
Anemia
Animal Allergies
Anxiety
Asthma
Athlete's Foot
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema)
Back Pain
Balanoposthitis
Bedwetting
Bronchiolitis
Bruise of Face, Scalp, or Neck
Candidiasis of Skin and Nails
Cellulitis
Chronic Sinusitis
Cold Sore
Conduct Disorder
Constipation
Cough
Diarrhea
Ear Ache
Earwax Buildup
Fever
Foot Sprain
Gas-Bloat Syndrome
Gastritis
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)
Headache
Heart Palpitations
Herpes Simplex Infection
Hives
Hydrocele
Impetigo
Influenza (Flu)
Insomnia
Intertrigo
Itchy Skin
Lice
Limb Pain
Malaise and Fatigue
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea)
Nail and Nail Bed Infection
Nasopharyngitis
Nausea
Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis
Obesity
Otitis Media
Overweight
Painful Urination (Dysuria)
Pediatric Obesity
Pediatric Overweight
Pharyngitis
Phimosis
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis)
Postnasal Drip
Rash
Ringworm
Rosacea
Seborrheic Dermatitis
Sinus Tachycardia
Sinusitis
Speech, Language and Learning Disorders
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear)
Strep Throat
Stye
Swine Flu
Torticollis
Urinary Incontinence
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI)
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis
Viral Infection
Warts
Wellness Examination
Wheezing
Yeast Infections
    Ratings & Reviews
    4.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 3 ratings
    Patient Ratings (3)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Nov 18, 2022
    Dr Vyas spent a great deal of time with our granddaughter as a new patient, listening to her mother and grandmother's concerns and taking time for an unhurried, calm and thorough interview and physical exam with the child as well. She exudes warmth and an exceptional degree of competence, is highly compassionate, open, communicative and reassuring yet not at all dismissive of any concerns. I cannot recommend her highly enough and after years as a medical provider myself, I find her relaxed manner, style and personal attention so refreshing, versus the current push to see more and more patients, get them in and out the door and generate as much revenue for the corporations as humanly possible. I wish the practice of medicine was following in her footsteps. This physician is a gem and a very fortunate resource for the city of Gainesville.
    About Dr. Priyanka Vyas, MD

    Specialties
    • Pediatrics
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 27 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1306050232
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • University of Arkansas For Medical Sciences
    Board Certifications
    • Pediatrics
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Priyanka Vyas, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Vyas is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Vyas has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Vyas has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Vyas works at Gainesville Family Healthcare PA in Gainesville, FL. View the full address on Dr. Vyas’s profile.

    3 patients have reviewed Dr. Vyas. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Vyas.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Vyas, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Vyas appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

