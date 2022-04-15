Dr. Priyantha Ranaweera, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ranaweera is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Priyantha Ranaweera, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Priyantha Ranaweera, MD
Dr. Priyantha Ranaweera, MD is an Interventional Cardiology Specialist in Manhattan, KS. They completed their fellowship with Prince Charles Hosp
Dr. Ranaweera works at
Dr. Ranaweera's Office Locations
-
1
Heart and Vascular Clinics200 Research Dr, Manhattan, KS 66503 Directions (785) 539-4644
-
2
Heart and Vascular Clinics2900 Amherst Ave Ste B, Manhattan, KS 66503 Directions (785) 539-4644
Hospital Affiliations
- Ascension Via Christi Hospital Manhattan
- Clay County Medical Center
- Geary Community Hospital
- Morris County Hospital
- Wamego Health Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- American Enterprise Group
- American Republic
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- CoreSource
- Coventry Health Care
- EmblemHealth
- First Health
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Humana
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- Medico
- MultiPlan
- Thrivent Financial
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Universal American
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Staff is as compassionate as doctor and everyone works as a smooth oil machine/team in my 70 years the doctor is first like family doctors that enter the field of medicine to heal and hopefully prevent sickness I trust my heart to him and his staff Don’t listen to bad reviews as some people just find one minor mistake while in pain to concentrate on And this group forgives and still works to help you achieve best quality of life You won’t be sorry
About Dr. Priyantha Ranaweera, MD
- Interventional Cardiology
- English
- 1497952998
Education & Certifications
- Prince Charles Hosp
- Royal Australasian College of Physicians
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ranaweera has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ranaweera accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ranaweera has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ranaweera works at
Dr. Ranaweera has seen patients for Heart Disease, Congenital Heart Defects and Tricuspid Valve Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ranaweera on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
16 patients have reviewed Dr. Ranaweera. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ranaweera.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ranaweera, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ranaweera appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.