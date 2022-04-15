Overview of Dr. Priyantha Ranaweera, MD

Dr. Priyantha Ranaweera, MD is an Interventional Cardiology Specialist in Manhattan, KS. They completed their fellowship with Prince Charles Hosp



Dr. Ranaweera works at Heart and Vascular Clinics in Manhattan, KS. They frequently treat conditions like Heart Disease, Congenital Heart Defects and Tricuspid Valve Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.