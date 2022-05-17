Dr. Proddutur Reddy, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Reddy is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Proddutur Reddy, MD
Dr. Proddutur Reddy, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Chicago, IL. They specialize in Cardiology, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF OKLAHOMA / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER and is affiliated with Rush Oak Park Hospital and Rush University Medical Center.
Rush Cardiology - Chicago1725 W Harrison St, Chicago, IL 60612 Directions (312) 942-5020Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
Rush Cardiology - Oak Park610 S Maple Ave, Oak Park, IL 60304 Directions (708) 660-2328
- Rush Oak Park Hospital
- Rush University Medical Center
Dr, Reddy is excellent, always listens and takes a patient's questions seriously. I highly recommend him.
About Dr. Proddutur Reddy, MD
- Cardiology
- 22 years of experience
- English, Telugu
- 1184712481
- Loyola University
- University Illinois
- U Illinois
- UNIVERSITY OF OKLAHOMA / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER
- Cardiovascular Disease
Dr. Reddy has seen patients for Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload, Pericardial Disease and Hypotension, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Reddy on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Reddy speaks Telugu.
