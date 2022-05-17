Overview

Dr. Proddutur Reddy, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Chicago, IL. They specialize in Cardiology, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF OKLAHOMA / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER and is affiliated with Rush Oak Park Hospital and Rush University Medical Center.



Dr. Reddy works at Rush Cardiology - Chicago in Chicago, IL with other offices in Oak Park, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload, Pericardial Disease and Hypotension along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.