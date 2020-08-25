Dr. Prodromos Ververeli, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ververeli is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Prodromos Ververeli, MD
Dr. Prodromos Ververeli, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Allentown, PA. They graduated from Jefferson Medical College Of Thomas Jefferson University, Thomas Jefferson University and is affiliated with Lehigh Valley Hospital - Cedar Crest, Lehigh Valley Hospital - Muhlenberg, St. Luke's Hospital - Bethlehem Campus and St. Luke's Quakertown Campus.
Vsas Orthopaedics PC, 1250 S Cedar Crest Blvd Ste 110, Allentown, PA 18103
Westfield Hospital, 4815 W Tilghman St, Allentown, PA 18104
Lvpg Orthopedics-hausman Road, 798 Hausman Rd Ste 100, Allentown, PA 18104
Lehigh Valley Hospital - Cedar Crest
Lehigh Valley Hospital - Muhlenberg
St. Luke's Hospital - Bethlehem Campus
St. Luke's Quakertown Campus
Aetna
Amerihealth
Anthem
Blue Cross Blue Shield
Capital Blue Cross
CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
Cigna
Geisinger Health Plan
Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
UPMC
Did 1 hip and both knee replacement- no problem. He is meticulous.
Orthopedic Surgery
English, Greek
NPI: 1508862806
Thomas Jefferson University Hospital
Thomas Jefferson University Hospital
Pa Hosp
Jefferson Medical College Of Thomas Jefferson University, Thomas Jefferson University
Dr. Ververeli has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ververeli accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans.
Dr. Ververeli has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. Ververeli has seen patients for Joint Pain, Osteoarthritis and Osteoarthritis of Knee.
Dr. Ververeli speaks Greek.
26 patients have reviewed Dr. Ververeli. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ververeli, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ververeli appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.