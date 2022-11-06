Overview of Dr. Promila Dhanuka, MD

Dr. Promila Dhanuka, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in Redding, CA. They completed their fellowship with Hematology & Medical Oncology, New York Medical College Westchester Medical Center



Dr. Dhanuka works at Pace Cancer Center in Redding, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Anemia, Leukocytosis and Bleeding Disorders along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.