Overview of Dr. Prosper Benhaim, MD

Dr. Prosper Benhaim, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Los Angeles, CA. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in Hand Surgery. They graduated from University Of California, San Francisco, School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital, Olive View - UCLA Medical Center, Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center and UCLA Santa Monica Medical Center.



Dr. Benhaim works at UCLA Orthopaedics in Los Angeles, CA with other offices in Sylmar, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Carpal Tunnel Syndrome, Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist and Osteoarthritis of Hands along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.