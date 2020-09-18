Dr. Prudence Hall, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hall is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Prudence Hall, MD
Overview of Dr. Prudence Hall, MD
Dr. Prudence Hall, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Santa Monica, CA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 49 years of experience. They graduated from Keck School Of Medicine Of The Univ Of Southern California and is affiliated with Providence Saint John's Health Center.
Dr. Hall's Office Locations
The Hall Center406 Wilshire Blvd, Santa Monica, CA 90401 Directions (310) 566-6688
Hospital Affiliations
- Providence Saint John's Health Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
One of the best doctors I’ve had the opportunity to have in my life.
About Dr. Prudence Hall, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 49 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- University of Southern California / Keck School of Medicine
- Keck School Of Medicine Of The Univ Of Southern California
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Hall has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Hall has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Hall has seen patients for Female Infertility and Uterine Fibroids, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hall on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Hall. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hall.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hall, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hall appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.