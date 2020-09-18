See All Obstetricians & Gynecologists in Santa Monica, CA
Dr. Prudence Hall, MD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Dr. Prudence Hall, MD

Obstetrics & Gynecology
3.7 (14)
Accepting new patients
49 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Prudence Hall, MD

Dr. Prudence Hall, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Santa Monica, CA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 49 years of experience. They graduated from Keck School Of Medicine Of The Univ Of Southern California and is affiliated with Providence Saint John's Health Center.

Dr. Hall works at The Hall Center in Santa Monica, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Female Infertility and Uterine Fibroids along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Find providers based on your care needs

User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.

Dr. Hall's Office Locations

  1. 1
    The Hall Center
    406 Wilshire Blvd, Santa Monica, CA 90401 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (310) 566-6688

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Providence Saint John's Health Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Female Infertility
Uterine Fibroids
Symptomatic Menopause
Female Infertility
Uterine Fibroids
Symptomatic Menopause

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Female Infertility Chevron Icon
Uterine Fibroids Chevron Icon
Symptomatic Menopause Chevron Icon
Adenomyosis Chevron Icon
Endometriosis Chevron Icon
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cysts Chevron Icon
Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status Chevron Icon
Bioidentical Hormone Replacement Therapy Chevron Icon
Birth Control Chevron Icon
Blood Disorders Chevron Icon
Bone Disorders Chevron Icon
Cervicitis Chevron Icon
Depression Chevron Icon
Depressive Disorders Chevron Icon
Diet Counseling Chevron Icon
Fetal Cardiac Monitoring Chevron Icon
Folic Acid Deficiency Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Pelvic Exams Chevron Icon
Perimenopause Chevron Icon
Urinary Disorders Chevron Icon
Uterine Diseases Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

3.7
Average provider rating
Based on 14 ratings
Patient Ratings (14)
5 Star
(9)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(2)
1 Star
(3)
Leave a review

How was your appointment with Dr. Hall?

Sep 18, 2020
One of the best doctors I’ve had the opportunity to have in my life.
G morris — Sep 18, 2020
Read more reviews on Healthgrades
Photo: Dr. Prudence Hall, MD
How would you rate your experience with Dr. Prudence Hall, MD?
  • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Hall to family and friends

Dr. Hall's Office & Staff

  • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
  • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
  • Staff friendliness and courteousness
  • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

Experience with Dr. Hall

  • Level of trust in provider's decisions
  • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
  • How well provider listens and answers questions
  • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

Tell Us About Yourself

  • Your gender:
  • Your age group:
  • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

Finish Here

  • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
    Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Prudence Hall, MD.

About Dr. Prudence Hall, MD

Specialties
  • Obstetrics & Gynecology
Specialties
Years of Experience
  • 49 years of experience
Years of Experience
Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
Languages Spoken
  • English
Languages Spoken
NPI Number
  • 1689891897
NPI Number
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Education & Certifications

Residency
  • University of Southern California / Keck School of Medicine
Residency
Medical Education
  • Keck School Of Medicine Of The Univ Of Southern California
Medical Education

Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Prudence Hall, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hall is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Hall has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Hall has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Hall has seen patients for Female Infertility and Uterine Fibroids, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hall on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

14 patients have reviewed Dr. Hall. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hall.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hall, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hall appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

Are you Dr. Prudence Hall, MD?

Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

It’s free and only takes a minute.

CLAIM MY PROFILE

Search

Primary Care
Close Icon

In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.