Overview

Dr. Pruthvi Patel, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Manhasset, NY. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 18 years of experience. They graduated from CITY UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / MEDICAL SCHOOL and is affiliated with Mount Sinai Hospital, Mount Sinai South Nassau and Stony Brook University Hospital.



Dr. Patel works at Mount Sinai Gastroenterology in Manhasset, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Liver Damage from Alcohol, Viral Hepatitis and Esophageal Varices along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.