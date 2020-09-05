Dr. Przemyslaw Borek, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Borek is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Przemyslaw Borek, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Przemyslaw Borek, MD is a Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiologist in Nashville, TN. They specialize in Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology. They graduated from Univ Of Ct Sch Of Med|University Of Connecticut School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Tristar Centennial Medical Center.
Dr. Borek works at
Locations
-
1
Centennial Heart - Patterson St2400 Patterson St Ste 502, Nashville, TN 37203 Directions (615) 637-6950Monday7:00am - 5:00pmTuesday7:00am - 5:00pmWednesday7:00am - 5:00pmThursday7:00am - 5:00pmFriday7:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
-
2
Centennial Heart - Northcrest Dr214 Northcrest Dr, Springfield, TN 37172 Directions (615) 703-2291Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
-
3
Centennial Heart - Steam Plant Rd300 Steam Plant Rd Ste 100A, Gallatin, TN 37066 Directions (615) 703-2292
Hospital Affiliations
- Tristar Centennial Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- American General
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- BlueCross BlueShield of Tennessee
- CareSource
- CHAMPVA
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- CoreSource
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Frontpath Health Coalition
- Golden Rule
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Health Net
- HealthSmart
- Humana
- Kaiser Permanente
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- Medicaid
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- MVP Health Care
- National Elevator
- NovaNet
- PHCS
- POMCO Group
- Priority Health
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Universal American
- UPMC Health Plan
- Wells Fargo Insurance
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Borek?
Excellent! Very patient, compassionate
About Dr. Przemyslaw Borek, MD
- Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology
- 21 years of experience
- English, Polish
- 1265606255
Education & Certifications
- CLEVELAND CLINIC FOUNDATION
- JOHNS HOPKINS HOSPITAL
- JOHNS HOPKINS HOSPITAL
- Univ Of Ct Sch Of Med|University Of Connecticut School Of Medicine
- Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Borek has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Borek accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Borek has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Borek works at
Dr. Borek has seen patients for Heart Disease, Arrhythmias and Atrial Flutter, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Borek on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Borek speaks Polish.
108 patients have reviewed Dr. Borek. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Borek.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Borek, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Borek appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.