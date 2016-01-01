Dr. Pudichery Paul, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Paul is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Pudichery Paul, MD
Overview
Dr. Pudichery Paul, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Brooksville, FL. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 53 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ALASKA / ANCHORAGE CAMPUS and is affiliated with HCA Florida Oak Hill Hospital and Bravera Health Brooksville.
Dr. Paul works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Pudichery K Paul, M.d.705 Harvard St, Brooksville, FL 34601 Directions (352) 632-6084
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Florida Oak Hill Hospital
- Bravera Health Brooksville
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Paul?
About Dr. Pudichery Paul, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 53 years of experience
- English
- 1356322325
Education & Certifications
- Dc General Hospital
- Norwalk Hosp
- Doctors Hosp
- UNIVERSITY OF ALASKA / ANCHORAGE CAMPUS
- Gastroenterology and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Paul has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Paul accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Paul has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Paul works at
Dr. Paul has seen patients for Esophagitis, Eosinophilic Esophagitis and Reflux Esophagitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Paul on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Paul. The overall rating for this provider is 1.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Paul.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Paul, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Paul appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.