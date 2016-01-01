Dr. Joshi accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Puja Joshi, MD
Overview of Dr. Puja Joshi, MD
Dr. Puja Joshi, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Livingston, NJ.
They frequently treat conditions like All Headaches (incl. Migraine), Concussion and Headache along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Joshi's Office Locations
- 1 200 S Orange Ave Ste 165, Livingston, NJ 07039 Directions (973) 322-7580
Hospital Affiliations
- Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- QualCare
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Puja Joshi, MD
- Neurology
- English
- 1811248164
Education & Certifications
- Neurology with Special Qualification in Child Neurology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Joshi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Joshi has seen patients for All Headaches (incl. Migraine), Concussion and Headache, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Joshi on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Joshi has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Joshi.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Joshi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Joshi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.