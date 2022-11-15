Dr. Pulin Shah, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Shah is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Pulin Shah, MD
Overview of Dr. Pulin Shah, MD
Dr. Pulin Shah, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in New Orleans, LA. They graduated from Louisiana State University School Of Medicine, New Orleans and is affiliated with Ochsner Medical Center.
Dr. Shah's Office Locations
Ochsner Medical Center1514 Jefferson Hwy Fl 10, New Orleans, LA 70121 Directions (504) 842-3995
Ochsner Medical Center2820 Napoleon Ave Ste 370, New Orleans, LA 70115 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- Ochsner Medical Center
Ratings & Reviews
He has a positive demeanor…trustworthy, friendly, and honest. I felt very comfortable in his hands.
About Dr. Pulin Shah, MD
- Ophthalmology
- English, French and Spanish
- 1770537128
Education & Certifications
- Bascom Palmer Eye Institute, Miami
- California Pacific Medical Center
- Univ of Hawaii
- Louisiana State University School Of Medicine, New Orleans
- Emory University
- Ophthalmology
Dr. Shah has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Shah accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Shah has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Shah has seen patients for Corneal Diseases, Fuchs' Corneal Dystrophy and Keratoconus, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Shah on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Shah speaks French and Spanish.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Shah. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Shah.
