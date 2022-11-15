See All Ophthalmologists in New Orleans, LA
Dr. Pulin Shah, MD

Ophthalmology
4.7 (15)
Accepting new patients

Overview of Dr. Pulin Shah, MD

Dr. Pulin Shah, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in New Orleans, LA. They graduated from Louisiana State University School Of Medicine, New Orleans and is affiliated with Ochsner Medical Center.

Dr. Shah works at Ochsner Medical Center in New Orleans, LA. They frequently treat conditions like Corneal Diseases, Fuchs' Corneal Dystrophy and Keratoconus along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

Dr. Shah's Office Locations

    Ochsner Medical Center
    Ochsner Medical Center
1514 Jefferson Hwy Fl 10, New Orleans, LA 70121
(504) 842-3995
    Ochsner Medical Center
    Ochsner Medical Center
2820 Napoleon Ave Ste 370, New Orleans, LA 70115

  Ochsner Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Corneal Diseases Chevron Icon
Fuchs' Corneal Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Keratoconus Chevron Icon
Eye Infections Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Astigmatism Chevron Icon
Cataract Chevron Icon
Conjunctival Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Diabetic Cataracts Chevron Icon
Eyelid Disorders Chevron Icon
Floaters Chevron Icon
Herpetic Keratitis Chevron Icon
Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Nearsightedness Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Senile Cataracts Chevron Icon
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Acute Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Choroid Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Eye Chevron Icon
Blind Hypotensive Eye Chevron Icon
Chalazion Chevron Icon
Chorioretinitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Corneal Erosion Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disorders of Globe Chevron Icon
Diabetic Macular Edema (DME) Chevron Icon
Diplopia Chevron Icon
Drusen Chevron Icon
Ectropion of Eyelid Chevron Icon
Entropion Chevron Icon
Eye Cancer Chevron Icon
Eyelid Spasm Chevron Icon
Farsightedness Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Hyphema Chevron Icon
Hypotony of Eye Chevron Icon
LASIK Chevron Icon
Lazy Eye Chevron Icon
Ocular Hypertension Chevron Icon
Paralytic Strabismus Chevron Icon
Pigment Dispersion Syndrome Chevron Icon
Pinguecula Chevron Icon
Presbyopia Chevron Icon
Progressive High Myopia Chevron Icon
Retinal Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Retinal Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Retinal Neovascularization Chevron Icon
Retinal Vein Occlusion Chevron Icon
Retinitis Pigmentosa (RP) Chevron Icon
Retinopathy of Prematurity (ROP) Chevron Icon
Stye Chevron Icon
Tear Duct Disorders Chevron Icon
Trichiasis Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • American Lifecare
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Anthem
    • Assurant Health
    • Beech Street (Multiplan)
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Louisiana
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Bluegrass Family Health
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Community Health Network
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Coventry Health Care of Louisiana
    • Employers Health Network
    • Evolutions Healthcare Systems
    • First Health
    • Galaxy Health Network
    • Health Payors Organization
    • Humana
    • Humana Veterans
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • National Healthcare Alliance
    • National Preferred Provider Network
    • PHCS
    • PPO Plus
    • Prime Health Services
    • Principal Financial Group
    • Provider Networks of America
    • Special Needs Plan
    • Sterling Life Insurance Company
    • Three Rivers Provider Network
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • USA Managed Care Organization
    • Worker's Compensation

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 15 ratings
    Patient Ratings (15)
    5 Star
    (14)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Nov 15, 2022
    He has a positive demeanor…trustworthy, friendly, and honest. I felt very comfortable in his hands.
    Elee — Nov 15, 2022
    About Dr. Pulin Shah, MD

    Ophthalmology
    English, French and Spanish
    1770537128
    Education & Certifications

    Bascom Palmer Eye Institute, Miami
    California Pacific Medical Center
    Univ of Hawaii
    Louisiana State University School Of Medicine, New Orleans
    Emory University
    Ophthalmology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Pulin Shah, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Shah is offering online scheduling or call the provider's office for more information.

    Dr. Shah has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Shah has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider's office at for more information.

    Dr. Shah works at Ochsner Medical Center in New Orleans, LA.

    Dr. Shah has seen patients for Corneal Diseases, Fuchs' Corneal Dystrophy and Keratoconus, and more.

    15 patients have reviewed Dr. Shah. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Shah, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Shah appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

