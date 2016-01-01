Overview of Dr. Pulipaka Rao, MD

Dr. Pulipaka Rao, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Macon, GA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 50 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / OSMANIA MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Fairview Park Hospital, Atrium Health Navicent The Medical Center, Piedmont Macon Medical Center and Piedmont Macon North Hospital.



Dr. Rao works at Cardiopulmonary Associates in Macon, GA with other offices in Dublin, GA. They frequently treat conditions like Chest Pain, Angina and Acute Coronary Syndrome and Angina along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.