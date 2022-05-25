Overview of Dr. Puneet Chopra, MD

Dr. Puneet Chopra, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Oregon, OH. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from BARODA UNIVERSITY / GOVERNMENT MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Mercy Health - St. Charles Hospital, Mercy Health - St. Vincent Medical Center and ProMedica Toledo Hospital.



Dr. Chopra works at Oregon Clinic, Inc in Oregon, OH. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.