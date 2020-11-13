Overview

Dr. Puneet Kakkar, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Federal Way, WA. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ALASKA / ANCHORAGE CAMPUS and is affiliated with Virginia Mason Medical Center and Yakima Valley Memorial.



Dr. Kakkar works at Office in Federal Way, WA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.