Dr. Puneet Narang, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Puneet Narang, MD
Dr. Puneet Narang, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Minneapolis, MN.
Dr. Narang works at
Dr. Narang's Office Locations
1
Conservative Management Center701 Park Ave, Minneapolis, MN 55415 Directions (612) 873-3000
2
Anoka-metropolitan Regional Treatment Center3301 7th Ave, Anoka, MN 55303 Directions (651) 431-5000
3
Prairiecare6363 France Ave S Ste 402, Edina, MN 55435 Directions (952) 230-9100
4
Regions Hospital640 Jackson St, Saint Paul, MN 55101 Directions (651) 254-4786
Hospital Affiliations
- Regions Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Minnesota
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Puneet Narang, MD
- Psychiatry
- English, Punjabi
- 1609021930
Education & Certifications
- Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Narang has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Narang accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Narang has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Narang has seen patients for Adjustment Disorder , Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) and ADHD and-or ADD, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Narang on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Narang speaks Punjabi.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Narang. The overall rating for this provider is 2.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Narang.
