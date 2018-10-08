Dr. Puneet Opal, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Opal is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Puneet Opal, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Puneet Opal, MD
Dr. Puneet Opal, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Chicago, IL. They specialize in Neurology, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from Byramjee Jeejeebhoy Medical College (India) and is affiliated with Northwestern Memorial Hospital.
Dr. Opal's Office Locations
-
1
Northwestern Medical Group259 E Erie St Ste, Chicago, IL 60611 Directions (312) 695-7950
-
2
Nmff Department of Neusurgey675 N Saint Clair St Ste 20-100, Chicago, IL 60611 Directions (312) 695-7950
-
3
Regenstein Center for Neurological Care259 E Erie Stab Lavin Family Ste 1900, Chicago, IL 60611 Directions (312) 695-7950
Hospital Affiliations
- Northwestern Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- HAP Insurance
- HFN
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UniCare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Great Doctor!!!
About Dr. Puneet Opal, MD
- Neurology
- 34 years of experience
- English, Hindi
- 1316055023
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF IOWA HOSPITALS AND CLINICS
- Byramjee Jeejeebhoy Medical College (India)
Dr. Opal has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Opal accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Opal has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Opal has seen patients for Ataxia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Opal on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Opal speaks Hindi.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Opal. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Opal.
