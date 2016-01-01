See All Neuroradiologists in New York, NY
Dr. Puneet Pawha, MD

Neuroradiology
0.0 (0)
Accepting new patients
23 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Puneet Pawha, MD

Dr. Puneet Pawha, MD is a Neuroradiology Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Neuroradiology, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Diagnostic Radiology. They graduated from ALBANY MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Mount Sinai Brooklyn, Mount Sinai Beth Israel, Mount Sinai Hospital and Mount Sinai Queens.

Dr. Pawha works at Radiology Associates in New York, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Pawha's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Klingenstein Pavillion
    Klingenstein Pavillion
1176 5th Ave, New York, NY 10029
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 5:00pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Chordoma
Pituitary Tumor
Chordoma
Pituitary Tumor

Treatment frequency



Chordoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Chordoma
Pituitary Tumor Chevron Icon
    Insurance Accepted

    • Amerihealth
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    About Dr. Puneet Pawha, MD

    • Neuroradiology
    • 23 years of experience
    • English
    • Male
    • 1023048253
    Education & Certifications

    • Yale New Haven Hospital
    • Long Island Jewish Med Center
    • Sound Shore Med Center Of Westchester
    • ALBANY MEDICAL COLLEGE
    • Diagnostic Radiology
    Hospital Affiliations

    • Mount Sinai Brooklyn
    • Mount Sinai Beth Israel
    • Mount Sinai Hospital
    • Mount Sinai Queens

