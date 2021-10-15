Dr. Puneet Sahgal, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sahgal is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Puneet Sahgal, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Puneet Sahgal, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Sayreville, NJ. They specialize in Cardiology, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from Mahatma Gandhi Institute of Medical Sciences, Wardha and is affiliated with Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital, Hackensack Meridian Health Bayshore Medical Center, Hackensack Meridian Health JFK Medical Center, Hackensack Meridian Raritan Bay Medical Center, Perth Amboy and Saint Peter's University Hospital.
Dr. Sahgal works at
Locations
Cardio Medical and Vein Center75 MAIN ST, Sayreville, NJ 08872 Directions (732) 238-3773Monday9:00am - 6:30pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 12:00pmThursday8:00am - 7:00pmFriday8:30am - 1:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Cardio Medical and Vein Center200 Perrine Rd Ste 227, Old Bridge, NJ 08857 Directions (732) 254-3892Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesdayClosedThursday9:00am - 7:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital
- Hackensack Meridian Health Bayshore Medical Center
- Hackensack Meridian Health JFK Medical Center
- Hackensack Meridian Raritan Bay Medical Center, Perth Amboy
- Saint Peter's University Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- EmblemHealth
- Galaxy Health Network
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Healthfirst
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Humana
- MagnaCare
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- National Elevator
- Oxford Health Plans
- QualCare
- UnitedHealthCare
I drive 40 miles to see this man because I trust him with my life!
About Dr. Puneet Sahgal, MD
- Cardiology
- 41 years of experience
- English, Gujarati, Hindi, Polish, Punjabi, Spanish and Urdu
- 1811923188
Education & Certifications
- Cardiovascular Rsch Inst-UCSF|Nassau County Med Ctr|University Of Louisville
- Harlem Hospital Center
- Hindu Rao Hosp
- Mahatma Gandhi Institute of Medical Sciences, Wardha
- Cardiovascular Disease and Internal Medicine
