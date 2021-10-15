Overview

Dr. Puneet Sahgal, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Sayreville, NJ. They specialize in Cardiology, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from Mahatma Gandhi Institute of Medical Sciences, Wardha and is affiliated with Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital, Hackensack Meridian Health Bayshore Medical Center, Hackensack Meridian Health JFK Medical Center, Hackensack Meridian Raritan Bay Medical Center, Perth Amboy and Saint Peter's University Hospital.



Dr. Sahgal works at Cardio Medical and Vein Center in Sayreville, NJ with other offices in Old Bridge, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Hyperlipidemia, Carotid Artery Disease and Heart Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.