See All Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinologists in Athens, OH
Dr. Puneetpal Bains, MD

Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
5.0 (3)
Call for new patient details
15 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Puneetpal Bains, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Athens, OH. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology. They graduated from SABA UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Marietta Memorial Hospital, Selby General Hospital and Jackson General Hospital.

Dr. Bains works at Marietta Memorial Hospital Department of Specialty Care in Athens, OH with other offices in Belpre, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Obesity, Hypothyroidism and Diabetes With Renal Manifestations along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Marietta Memorial Hospital Department of Specialty Care
    310 W Union St # 102, Athens, OH 45701 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
  2. 2
    Marietta Memorial Hosp Srgy
    803 Farson St Ste 100, Belpre, OH 45714 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Marietta Memorial Hospital
  • Selby General Hospital
  • Jackson General Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Obesity
Hypothyroidism
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations
Obesity
Hypothyroidism
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Obesity
  • View other providers who treat Obesity
Hypothyroidism
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations
Adrenal Gland Diseases
Autoimmune Thyroid Diseases
Calcium Metabolism Disorders
Diabetes Type 1
Diabetes Type 2
Diabetic Ketoacidosis
Goiter
  • View other providers who treat Goiter
Hypercalcemia
Hyperparathyroidism
Hyperthyroidism
Iodine Deficiency
Osteoporosis
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease
Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome
Testicular Dysfunction
Thyroid Cyst
Thyroid Goiter
Thyroid Nodule
Thyrotoxicosis Factitia
Vitamin D Deficiency
Adrenal Incidentaloma
Adrenal Insufficiency
Hashimoto's Disease
Hypoglycemia
Hypogonadism
Hypoparathyroidism
Osteopenia
Overweight
Thyroid Biopsy
Thyroiditis
Abnormal Thyroid
ACTH (Cosyntropin) Stimulation Test
Cholesterol Screening
Continuous Glucose Monitoring
Cushing's Syndrome
Dexamethasone Suppression Test
Diabetes Screening
Diabetic Evaluation
Dynamic Endocrine Function Test
Dyslipidemia
Female Infertility
Graves' Disease
Hyperlipidemia
Hyposmolality and Hyponatremia
Lipid Disorders
Malaise and Fatigue
Oral Glucose Tolerance Test
Proteinuria
Thyroid Cancer
Thyroid Nodule Evaluation
Thyroid Scan
Thyroid Screening
Ultrasound, Thyroid
VAP Lipid Testing
Water Deprivation Test
Acromegaly and Gigantism
Congenital Hypothyroidism
Conn's Syndrome
Diabetes
  • View other providers who treat Diabetes
Diabetes Insipidus
Gestational Diabetes
Growth Hormone Deficiency
Gynecomastia
Hyperaldosteronism
Hyperkalemia
Hypopituitarism
Klinefelter Syndrome
Lipedema
  • View other providers who treat Lipedema
Male Infertility
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea)
Osteomalacia
Parathyroid (Gland) Tumor: Other than Malignant
Phosphorus Metabolism Disorders
Potassium Deficiency
Pregestational Diabetes Mellitus
Rickets
  • View other providers who treat Rickets
Subacute Thyroiditis
Symptomatic Menopause
    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 3 ratings
    Patient Ratings (3)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    About Dr. Puneetpal Bains, MD

    Education & Certifications

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Bains has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Bains has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Bains has seen patients for Obesity, Hypothyroidism and Diabetes With Renal Manifestations, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Bains on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    3 patients have reviewed Dr. Bains. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bains.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bains, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bains appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

