Dr. Punit Agrawal, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Punit Agrawal, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Morgantown, WV. They specialize in Neurology, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from NEW ENGLAND COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Genesis Hospital and Licking Memorial Hospital.
Wvu Medicine - Neurology Rockefeller Neuroscience Institute33 Medical Center Dr, Morgantown, WV 26505 Directions (304) 598-6127
Mid Ohio Neurology Inc.1916 Tamarack Rd, Newark, OH 43055 Directions (740) 522-6110
- 3 2050 Kenny Rd Fl 7, Columbus, OH 43221 Directions (614) 688-4647
Hospital Affiliations
- Genesis Hospital
- Licking Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
I visited Dr. Agrawal today and he was wonderful. He truly took the time to understand my concerns and make recommendations. He is wonderful and highly recommend!
- Neurology
- 21 years of experience
- English
- 1578787990
Education & Certifications
- NEW ENGLAND COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
