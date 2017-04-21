Dr. Punit Sarna, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sarna is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Punit Sarna, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Punit Sarna, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Mountain View, CA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from Keck Sch Of Med Of The Usc and is affiliated with Mountain View Campus (El Camino Hospital).
Dr. Sarna works at
Locations
Advanced Cardiovascular Specialists2490 Hospital Dr Ste 311, Mountain View, CA 94040 Directions (650) 962-4690Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
Dignity Health Mercy Medical Group9394 Big Horn Blvd, Elk Grove, CA 95758 Directions (916) 691-8500
Dignity Health Mercy Medical Group3941 J St Ste 260, Sacramento, CA 95819 Directions (916) 736-2323Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Mountain View Campus (El Camino Hospital)
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- ChoiceCare Network
- Cigna
- Covered California
- First Health
- Health Net
- HealthSmart - Interplan Health Group
- MultiPlan
- Networks By Design
- Pacific Foundation for Medical Care
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Western Health Advantage
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Sarna is a great listener. He generally cares about his patients and treats them with respect and dignity. He is also thorough and thoughtful. I highly recommend him. Some of the outside desk staff however and attitudinal and I've had a records request get lost there. Dr. Sarna however, is great, most of the staff there and certainly his medical staff are great too. One or two of the shared front desk folks, not so much.
About Dr. Punit Sarna, MD
- Cardiology
- 18 years of experience
- English, Hindi and Punjabi
- 1659553923
Education & Certifications
- Keck Sch Of Med Of The Usc
- Cardiovascular Disease
Dr. Sarna accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sarna has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Sarna has seen patients for Hypertension, Chest Pain and Hyperlipidemia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Sarna on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Sarna speaks Hindi and Punjabi.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Sarna. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sarna.
