Dr. Punita Kaveti, MD

Cardiology
5.0 (8)
Accepting new patients
15 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Punita Kaveti, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Jacksonville, FL. They specialize in Cardiology, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from Osmania General Hospital/Osmania Medical College and is affiliated with HCA Florida Orange Park Hospital.

Dr. Kaveti works at First Coast Heart & Vascular Center in Jacksonville, FL with other offices in Saint Augustine, FL and Fleming Island, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Heart Disease, Cardiac Imaging and Cardiac Myocardial Perfusion Imaging along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Hyperbaric Oxygen Specialist
    3901 University Blvd S Ste 221, Jacksonville, FL 32216 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (904) 342-8300
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed
    First Coast Heart and Vascular
    100 Whetstone Pl Ste 102, Saint Augustine, FL 32086 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (904) 342-8300
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Family Care Partners - Fleming
    4565 US Highway 17 Ste 106, Fleming Island, FL 32003 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (904) 375-8100
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Duval County - Jacksonville -Cath Lab Only
    14810 Old Saint Augustine Rd Ste 210, Jacksonville, FL 32258 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (904) 423-0010

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • HCA Florida Orange Park Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Heart Disease
Cardiac Imaging
Cardiac Myocardial Perfusion Imaging
Heart Disease
Cardiac Imaging
Cardiac Myocardial Perfusion Imaging

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • AvMed
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • MultiPlan
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 8 ratings
    Patient Ratings (8)
    5 Star
    (8)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    About Dr. Punita Kaveti, MD

    Specialties
    • Cardiology
    Years of Experience
    • 15 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Hindi and Telugu
    NPI Number
    • 1609132299
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • UNIVERSITY OF NEW MEXICO / MAIN CAMPUS
    Residency
    • Morehouse School of Medicine
    Internship
    • Osmania General Hospital
    Medical Education
    • Osmania General Hospital/Osmania Medical College
    Board Certifications
    • Cardiovascular Disease and Internal Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Punita Kaveti, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kaveti is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Kaveti has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Kaveti has seen patients for Heart Disease, Cardiac Imaging and Cardiac Myocardial Perfusion Imaging, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kaveti on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    8 patients have reviewed Dr. Kaveti. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kaveti.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kaveti, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kaveti appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

