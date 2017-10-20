Dr. Vijayakumar has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Punithavathy Vijayakumar, MD
Dr. Punithavathy Vijayakumar, MD is a Clinical Neurophysiologist in Canton, MI. They graduated from DR. M.G.R. MEDICAL UNIVERSITY / STANLEY MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Beaumont Hospital - Dearborn, Beaumont Hospital, Wayne and Trinity Health Livonia Hospital.
They frequently treat conditions like Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA), Tremor and Cerebrovascular Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Vijayakumar's Office Locations
- 1 8544 N Canton Center Rd, Canton, MI 48187 Directions (313) 292-9233
St Mary Mercy Hospital Crna36475 5 Mile Rd, Livonia, MI 48154 Directions (734) 655-2609
Hospital Affiliations
- Beaumont Hospital - Dearborn
- Beaumont Hospital, Wayne
- Trinity Health Livonia Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Priority Health
Very Good Neurologist. Recommend to others.
About Dr. Punithavathy Vijayakumar, MD
- Clinical Neurophysiology
- English
- DR. M.G.R. MEDICAL UNIVERSITY / STANLEY MEDICAL COLLEGE
- Neurology, Neuromuscular Medicine and Vascular Neurology
