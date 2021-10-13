See All Orthopedic Surgeons in Westlake Village, CA
Dr. Purab Viswanath, MD

Orthopedic Surgery
4.1 (17)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Purab Viswanath, MD

Dr. Purab Viswanath, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Westlake Village, CA. They graduated from OHIO STATE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with West Hills Hospital & Medical Center, Los Robles Regional Medical Center and Providence Cedars-Sinai Tarzana Medical Center.

Dr. Viswanath works at Center for Orthopaedic Specialists in Westlake Village, CA with other offices in Tarzana, CA and West Hills, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Elbow Bursitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Viswanath's Office Locations

    Robert Fields MD Evan J. Bachner MD
    1220 La Venta Dr Ste 202, Westlake Village, CA 91361 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (805) 365-4326
    Monday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed
    Center for Orthopaedic Specialists
    18133 Ventura Blvd Ste 302, Tarzana, CA 91356 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (818) 459-5717
    Monday
    8:30am - 5:30pm
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 5:30pm
    Wednesday
    8:30am - 5:30pm
    Thursday
    8:30am - 5:30pm
    Friday
    8:30am - 5:30pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed
    Center for Orthopaedic Specialists
    7301 Medical Center Dr Ste 400, West Hills, CA 91307 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (818) 293-4437
    Monday
    8:30am - 5:30pm
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 5:30pm
    Wednesday
    8:30am - 5:30pm
    Thursday
    8:30am - 5:30pm
    Friday
    Closed
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Hospital Affiliations
  • West Hills Hospital & Medical Center
  • Los Robles Regional Medical Center
  • Providence Cedars-Sinai Tarzana Medical Center

Elbow Bursitis
Bursitis
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist
Elbow Bursitis Chevron Icon
Bursitis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bursitis
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Elbow Chevron Icon
Broken Arm Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Release Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Dupuytren's Contracture Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Fracture Treatment, Open Chevron Icon
Fracture of Hand (incl. Fingers) Chevron Icon
Ganglion Cyst Chevron Icon
Hand and Wrist Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Hand and Wrist Fracture Treatment, Closed Chevron Icon
Hand and Wrist Fracture Treatment, Open Chevron Icon
Hand Fracture Chevron Icon
Hip Fracture Chevron Icon
Joint Drainage Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Leg Fracture Above Knee (incl. Hip) Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Musculoskeletal Function Test Chevron Icon
Myofascial Trigger Point Injection Chevron Icon
Neuroplasty Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hands Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Shoulder Impingement Syndrome Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Trigger Finger Chevron Icon
Ankle Fracture Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Chondrocalcinosis Chevron Icon
Clavicle Fracture Chevron Icon
Complications of Joint Prosthesis Chevron Icon
Cubital Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
De Quervain's Disease Chevron Icon
De Quervain's Release Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Dupuytren's Contracture Injection Chevron Icon
Elbow Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Elbow Fracture and-or Dislocation Treatment, Open Chevron Icon
Elbow Replacement Chevron Icon
Elbow Sprain Chevron Icon
Excision of Femur or Knee Chevron Icon
Excision of Humerus Chevron Icon
Excision of Radius or Ulna Chevron Icon
Femur Fracture Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Dislocation Treatment, Closed Chevron Icon
Fracture Care Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Hand or Wrist Tendon Transfer Chevron Icon
Hand Tendon Repair Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Hip Replacement Chevron Icon
Hip Replacement Revision Chevron Icon
Humerus Fracture Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Knee and Leg Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Knee and Lower Leg Fracture Treatment, Open Chevron Icon
Kyphoplasty, Percutaneous Chevron Icon
Lateral and Medial Epicondylitis (Tennis and Golf Elbow) Chevron Icon
Leg Fracture Below Knee (incl. Ankle) Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Nerve Block, Somatic Chevron Icon
Non-Unions and Malunions of Fractures Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Overuse Injuries Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Pelvic Fracture Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Block Chevron Icon
Pseudoarthrosis Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Resection or Ablation of Bone Tumor, Partial or Complete Resection of Bone, Debridement of Bone Chevron Icon
Rheumatoid Arthritis Chevron Icon
Rotator Cuff Tear Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Separated Femoral Epiphysis Treatment Chevron Icon
Shoulder Dislocation Chevron Icon
Shoulder Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Shoulder Fracture Treatment Chevron Icon
Sjögren's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Spinal Compression Fracture Repair Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Spine Deformities Chevron Icon
Spine Fracture Treatment Chevron Icon
Steroid Injection Chevron Icon
Tibia and Fibula Fractures Chevron Icon
Trigger Finger Release Chevron Icon
Unicompartmental Hip Surgery Chevron Icon
Wrist Fracture Chevron Icon
Wrist Replacement Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • LACare
    • Medicaid
    • Molina Healthcare
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.1
    Average provider rating
    Based on 17 ratings
    Patient Ratings (17)
    5 Star
    (13)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Oct 13, 2021
    He was incredibly personable. He sincerely cares about his patients. The staff is very friendly, helpful and they follow up with you too. I was hurt by an incident that should not have happened. DrV and his assistant were compassionate and I was given the sad truth, broken ribs take nothing but TIME, unless they need surgery. Point is YOU won't be disappointed.
    Amanda Johnson — Oct 13, 2021
    About Dr. Purab Viswanath, MD

    Specialties
    • Orthopedic Surgery
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Hindi and Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1336374958
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Florida Orthopaedic Institute
    Residency
    • Upmc Hamot
    Internship
    • Upmc Hamot
    Medical Education
    • OHIO STATE UNIVERSITY
    Board Certifications
    • Orthopedic Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Purab Viswanath, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Viswanath is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Viswanath has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Viswanath has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Viswanath has seen patients for Elbow Bursitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Viswanath on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    17 patients have reviewed Dr. Viswanath. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Viswanath.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Viswanath, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Viswanath appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

