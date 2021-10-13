Overview of Dr. Purab Viswanath, MD

Dr. Purab Viswanath, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Westlake Village, CA. They graduated from OHIO STATE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with West Hills Hospital & Medical Center, Los Robles Regional Medical Center and Providence Cedars-Sinai Tarzana Medical Center.



Dr. Viswanath works at Center for Orthopaedic Specialists in Westlake Village, CA with other offices in Tarzana, CA and West Hills, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Elbow Bursitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.