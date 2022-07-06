Dr. Purandath Lall, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lall is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Purandath Lall, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Purandath Lall, MD
Dr. Purandath Lall, MD is a Vascular Surgery Specialist in Stuart, FL.
Dr. Lall works at
Dr. Lall's Office Locations
-
1
Cleveland Clinic Martin North Hospital200 SE Hospital Ave, Stuart, FL 34994 Directions (772) 287-5200
-
2
Cleveland Clinic Tradition Hospital10000 SW INNOVATION WAY, Port Saint Lucie, FL 34987 Directions (772) 345-6306
-
3
Surgical Specialists of Ocala PA1920 SW 20th Pl Ste 100, Ocala, FL 34471 Directions (352) 237-1212
Hospital Affiliations
- Cleveland Clinic Martin North Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health
- Florida Blue
- Freedom Health
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Optimum HealthCare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Lall?
I have 2 bulging discs in my back. I also had a CTA that showed that I had a 90% kink in my Silliac Artery. The back surgeon told me I needed to get the circulatory issue fixed before he would go any further with me. Dr. Lall explained that during the process of the CTA, holding my breath was mandatory. Because this artery passes through the diaphragm, when holding your breath it bends that 90% is normal. He approved me for surgery.
About Dr. Purandath Lall, MD
- Vascular Surgery
- English
- 1992777338
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Lall has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lall accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lall has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lall works at
Dr. Lall has seen patients for Venous Insufficiency, Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD) and Atherosclerosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lall on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Lall. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lall.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lall, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lall appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.