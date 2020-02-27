Overview of Dr. Purba Biswas, MD

Dr. Purba Biswas, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Sierra Vista, AZ. They specialize in Nephrology, has 32 years of experience, and is board certified in Nephrology. They graduated from Pecsi Orvostudomanyi Egyetem and is affiliated with Benson Hospital, Canyon Vista Medical Center and Copper Queen Community Hospital.



Dr. Biswas works at Cochise County Dialysis and Kidney Care Pllc in Sierra Vista, AZ with other offices in Frisco, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Gout, Vitamin D Deficiency and Proteinuria along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.