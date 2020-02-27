Dr. Purba Biswas, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Biswas is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Purba Biswas, MD
Overview of Dr. Purba Biswas, MD
Dr. Purba Biswas, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Sierra Vista, AZ. They specialize in Nephrology, has 32 years of experience, and is board certified in Nephrology. They graduated from Pecsi Orvostudomanyi Egyetem and is affiliated with Benson Hospital, Canyon Vista Medical Center and Copper Queen Community Hospital.
Dr. Biswas works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Biswas' Office Locations
-
1
Cochise County Dialysis and Kidney Care Pllc1840 PASEO SAN LUIS, Sierra Vista, AZ 85635 Directions (520) 459-5959
-
2
T. Smith Counseling LLC4645 Avon Ln Ste 270, Frisco, TX 75033 Directions (972) 987-5212
Hospital Affiliations
- Benson Hospital
- Canyon Vista Medical Center
- Copper Queen Community Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Biswas?
I finally found a doctor who sits and listens, asks questions and gives straight forward answers.
About Dr. Purba Biswas, MD
- Nephrology
- 32 years of experience
- English
- 1740274190
Education & Certifications
- Yale U Sch of Med
- Cook Co Hosp
- Pecsi Orvostudomanyi Egyetem
- Nephrology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Biswas has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Biswas accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Biswas has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Biswas works at
Dr. Biswas has seen patients for Gout, Vitamin D Deficiency and Proteinuria, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Biswas on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Biswas. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Biswas.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Biswas, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Biswas appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.