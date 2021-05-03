Overview

Dr. Purna Prasad Atluri, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Brooklyn, NY. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 41 years of experience. They graduated from KHAZAR UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDIAL SCIENCE and is affiliated with University Hospital at Downstate.



Dr. Prasad Atluri works at PURNA ATLURI MD PROFESSIONAL LIMITED LIABILITY COMPANY in Brooklyn, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Constipation, Gastritis, Diverticulitis and Intestinal along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.