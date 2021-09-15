Dr. Purna Nandigam, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Nandigam is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Purna Nandigam, MD
Dr. Purna Nandigam, MD is a Transplant Nephrology Specialist in Livingston, NJ. They completed their residency with Newark Beth Israel Medical Center
Associates in Transplant Medicine94 Old Short Hills Rd # 403E, Livingston, NJ 07039 Directions (973) 437-5239
Hospital Affiliations
- Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
I was supposed to return to my regular nephrologist 3 months after my October 2020 transplant. But I determined that I was getting considerably better care and being given more information on how to best take care of myself from Dr. Nandigam. The care is better and and my out-of-pocket cost for appointments has been cut in half. I hope my brother's nephrologist is this good.
- Transplant Nephrology
- English
- 1457619421
- Newark Beth Israel Medical Center
- Gandhi Hospital
- Internal Medicine and Nephrology
