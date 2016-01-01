Dr. Purnachander Bikkasani, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bikkasani is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Purnachander Bikkasani, MD
Overview
Dr. Purnachander Bikkasani, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Inverness, FL. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 50 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from Gandhi Med Coll.

Locations
Citrus Memorial Hospital502 W Highland Blvd, Inverness, FL 34452 Directions (662) 643-8439MondayClosed Open 24 HoursTuesdayClosed Open 24 HoursWednesdayClosed Open 24 HoursThursdayClosed Open 24 HoursFridayClosed Open 24 HoursSaturdayClosed Open 24 HoursSundayClosed Open 24 Hours
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Purnachander Bikkasani, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 50 years of experience
- English
- 1063440139
Education & Certifications
- Bronx-Lebanon Hosp
- Bergen Regional Medical Center
- Gandhi Genl Hosp
- Gandhi Med Coll
- Gastroenterology and Internal Medicine
