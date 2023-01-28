Dr. Purnell Traverso, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Traverso is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Purnell Traverso, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Coral Springs, FL. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF THE WEST INDIES / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Broward Health Coral Springs, HCA Florida Northwest Hospital and West Boca Medical Center.
Dr. Traverso's Office Locations
Traverso Hand Inc.3100 Coral Hills Dr Ste 305, Coral Springs, FL 33065 Directions (954) 575-8056
Hospital Affiliations
- Broward Health Coral Springs
- HCA Florida Northwest Hospital
- West Boca Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Humana
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Traverso is not only at the top of his field, he is truly a wonderful man.
About Dr. Purnell Traverso, MD
- Orthopedic Hand Surgery
- 18 years of experience
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- John Dempsey Hospital of University of CT Health Center|University of Connecticut School Medicine
- Howard University|howard university hospital
- howard university hospital
- UNIVERSITY OF THE WEST INDIES / FACULTY OF MEDICINE
- General Surgery and Hand Surgery
