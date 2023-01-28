See All Hand Surgeons in Coral Springs, FL
Dr. Purnell Traverso, MD

Orthopedic Hand Surgery
4.9 (203)
Accepting new patients
18 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Purnell Traverso, MD

Dr. Purnell Traverso, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Coral Springs, FL. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF THE WEST INDIES / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Broward Health Coral Springs, HCA Florida Northwest Hospital and West Boca Medical Center.

Dr. Traverso works at Broward Hand Center in Coral Springs, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Carpal Tunnel Syndrome, Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist and Trigger Finger along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

5/5
Dr. Traverso's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Traverso Hand Inc.
    3100 Coral Hills Dr Ste 305, Coral Springs, FL 33065 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (954) 575-8056

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Broward Health Coral Springs
  • HCA Florida Northwest Hospital
  • West Boca Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Carpal Tunnel Syndrome
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist
Trigger Finger
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist
Trigger Finger

Carpal Tunnel Syndrome
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist Chevron Icon
Trigger Finger Chevron Icon
De Quervain's Disease Chevron Icon
De Quervain's Release Chevron Icon
Fracture of Hand (incl. Fingers) Chevron Icon
Hand Fracture Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hands Chevron Icon
Wrist Fracture Chevron Icon
Adhesive Capsulitis Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Finger Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Hand Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Wrist Chevron Icon
Avulsion Fracture Chevron Icon
Bennett's Fracture Chevron Icon
Carpal Fractures Chevron Icon
Colles' Fracture Chevron Icon
Complex Fractures Chevron Icon
Compound Fracture Chevron Icon
Compression Fracture Chevron Icon
Cyst Chevron Icon
Distal Radius Fracture Chevron Icon
Dupuytren's Contracture Chevron Icon
Extra-Articular Fracture Chevron Icon
Fracture Chevron Icon
Fracture Care Chevron Icon
Ganglion Cyst Chevron Icon
Golfer's Elbow (Medial Epicondylitis) Chevron Icon
Hand Conditions Chevron Icon
Hand Ligament Rupture Chevron Icon
Hand Pain Chevron Icon
Intra-Articular Fracture Chevron Icon
Joint Disorders Chevron Icon
Joint Drainage Chevron Icon
Joint Fracture Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Lateral and Medial Epicondylitis (Tennis and Golf Elbow) Chevron Icon
Malunion of Fracture Chevron Icon
Non-Unions and Malunions of Fractures Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Finger Joint Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Wrist Chevron Icon
Osteoarthropathy Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Pathologic Fracture Chevron Icon
Pseudoarthrosis Chevron Icon
Rheumatoid Arthritis of Hand and Wrist Chevron Icon
Simple Fracture Care and Casting Chevron Icon
Simple Fractures Chevron Icon
Stress Fracture Chevron Icon
Tendon Injuries Chevron Icon
Tennis Elbow (Lateral Epicondylitis) Chevron Icon
Traumatic Arthropathy Chevron Icon
Upper Extremity Fracture Chevron Icon
Wear and Tear Arthritis Chevron Icon
Wrist Disorders Chevron Icon
Wrist Injuries Chevron Icon
Wrist Pain Chevron Icon
Wrist Sprain Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • AvMed
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 203 ratings
    Patient Ratings (203)
    5 Star
    (196)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (5)
    Jan 28, 2023
    Dr Traverso is not only at the top of his field, he is truly a wonderful man.
    — Jan 28, 2023
    About Dr. Purnell Traverso, MD

    Orthopedic Hand Surgery
    18 years of experience
    English, Spanish
    1851554331
    Education & Certifications

    John Dempsey Hospital of University of CT Health Center|University of Connecticut School Medicine
    Howard University|howard university hospital
    howard university hospital
    UNIVERSITY OF THE WEST INDIES / FACULTY OF MEDICINE
    General Surgery and Hand Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Purnell Traverso, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Traverso is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Traverso has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Traverso has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Traverso works at Broward Hand Center in Coral Springs, FL. View the full address on Dr. Traverso’s profile.

    Dr. Traverso has seen patients for Carpal Tunnel Syndrome, Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist and Trigger Finger, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Traverso on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    203 patients have reviewed Dr. Traverso. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Traverso.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Traverso, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Traverso appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

