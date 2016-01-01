Dr. Purnima Kudlu, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kudlu is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Purnima Kudlu, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Purnima Kudlu, MD
Dr. Purnima Kudlu, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Walnut Creek, CA. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from SAINT GEORGE'S UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE.
Dr. Kudlu works at
Dr. Kudlu's Office Locations
Walnut Creek Imaging1450 Treat Blvd, Walnut Creek, CA 94597 Directions (925) 296-9784
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Purnima Kudlu, MD
- Pediatrics
- 24 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1497840888
Education & Certifications
- SAINT GEORGE'S UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kudlu has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kudlu accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kudlu has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kudlu works at
Dr. Kudlu speaks Spanish.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Kudlu. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kudlu.
