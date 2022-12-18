Dr. Purnima Rao, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rao is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Purnima Rao, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Purnima Rao, MD
Dr. Purnima Rao, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Houston, TX. They graduated from Louisiana State University Medical Center and is affiliated with The Woman's Hospital of Texas.
Dr. Rao works at
Dr. Rao's Office Locations
-
1
Kelsey-Seybold West1111 Augusta Dr, Houston, TX 77057 Directions (832) 307-2139
-
2
Greater Heights Kelsey-Seybold Clinic1900 North Loop W Ste 400, Houston, TX 77018 Directions (713) 379-7377
-
3
Kelsey-Seybold7900 Fannin St Ste 2100, Houston, TX 77054 Directions (832) 307-2138
Hospital Affiliations
- The Woman's Hospital of Texas
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Community Health Choice
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- HAP Insurance
- Healthfirst
- HealthSmart
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Rao was a huge help when I was diagnosed with uterine fibroids and was anemic due to blood loss. She referred me to a good surgeon and got me the ultrasounds I needed. She was patient with my inquiries and my frustration at my condition. Would definitely recommend.
About Dr. Purnima Rao, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- English
- 1801982087
Education & Certifications
- Baylor College Of Medicine
- Baylor College Of Medicine
- Louisiana State University Medical Center
