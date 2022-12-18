Overview of Dr. Purnima Rao, MD

Dr. Purnima Rao, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Houston, TX. They graduated from Louisiana State University Medical Center and is affiliated with The Woman's Hospital of Texas.



Dr. Rao works at Kelsey-Seybold West in Houston, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.