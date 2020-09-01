Dr. Purnima Vallabhaneni, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Vallabhaneni is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Purnima Vallabhaneni, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Edison, NJ. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / RANGARAYA MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital, Hackensack Meridian Health JFK Medical Center and Saint Peter's University Hospital.
Medical Associates of Marlboro111 James St Fl 2, Edison, NJ 08820 Directions (732) 806-7289
Jfk Medical Group3084 State Route 27, Kendall Park, NJ 08824 Directions (732) 806-7292
Hospital Affiliations
- Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital
- Hackensack Meridian Health JFK Medical Center
- Saint Peter's University Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Purnima Vallabhaneni is knowledgeable, kind, and considerate. She ensures all issues are addressed and provides solutions to every problem. The assistant helping her is thorough and thoughtful, and the receptionist managing the front desk is equally informative, courteous, and helpful. I have been going to Dr. Vallabhaneni for years; she always provides a first-class healthcare experience. Choose this clinic for all of your physician needs.
- Internal Medicine
- English, Hindi and Spanish
- 1316945645
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / RANGARAYA MEDICAL COLLEGE
- Internal Medicine
