Dr. Purnima Vyavaharkar, MD
Overview of Dr. Purnima Vyavaharkar, MD
Dr. Purnima Vyavaharkar, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Liverpool, NY. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 47 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatrics. They graduated from MUMBAI UNIVERSITY / BOMBAY HOSPITAL INSTITUTE OF MEDICAL SCIENCES.
Dr. Vyavaharkar's Office Locations
Purnima Vyavaharkar Pediatric Practice PC8100 Oswego Rd Ste 225, Liverpool, NY 13090 Directions (315) 652-7939
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Purnima has been our Dr for all five of our children, she’s compassionate and the kids love her ! We have been blessed to have her for 13 years ! What else can I say she’s the best all the way around ??
About Dr. Purnima Vyavaharkar, MD
- Pediatrics
- 47 years of experience
- English
- 1790774529
Education & Certifications
- MUMBAI UNIVERSITY / BOMBAY HOSPITAL INSTITUTE OF MEDICAL SCIENCES
- Pediatrics
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Vyavaharkar has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Vyavaharkar accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Vyavaharkar has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
17 patients have reviewed Dr. Vyavaharkar. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Vyavaharkar.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Vyavaharkar, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Vyavaharkar appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.