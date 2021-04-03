Overview of Dr. Purshotam Kataria, MD

Dr. Purshotam Kataria, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Corona, CA. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from VIRGINIA BEACH CITY PUBLIC SCHOOLS / SCHOOL OF PRACTICAL NURSING and is affiliated with Corona Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Kataria works at PURSHOTAM B KATARIA MD in Corona, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Anxiety, Psychotherapy and Psychophysiological Therapy (incl. Biofeedback) and Group Psychotherapy along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.