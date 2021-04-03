See All Psychiatrists in Corona, CA
Dr. Purshotam Kataria, MD

Psychiatry
3.0 (36)
Map Pin Small Corona, CA
Accepting new patients
37 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Purshotam Kataria, MD

Dr. Purshotam Kataria, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Corona, CA. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from VIRGINIA BEACH CITY PUBLIC SCHOOLS / SCHOOL OF PRACTICAL NURSING and is affiliated with Corona Regional Medical Center.

Dr. Kataria works at PURSHOTAM B KATARIA MD in Corona, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Anxiety, Psychotherapy and Psychophysiological Therapy (incl. Biofeedback) and Group Psychotherapy along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Kataria's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Kataria Counseling Center
    112 W Grand Blvd, Corona, CA 92882 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (951) 735-6000
  2. 2
    Corona Regional Medical Center
    800 S Main St, Corona, CA 92882 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (951) 737-4343
  3. 3
    Corona Regional Medical Center-rehabilitation
    730 Magnolia Ave, Corona, CA 92879 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (951) 736-7200

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Corona Regional Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Anxiety
Psychotherapy and Psychophysiological Therapy (incl. Biofeedback)
Group Psychotherapy
Anxiety
Psychotherapy and Psychophysiological Therapy (incl. Biofeedback)
Group Psychotherapy

Anxiety Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Psychotherapy and Psychophysiological Therapy (incl. Biofeedback) Chevron Icon
Group Psychotherapy Chevron Icon
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) Chevron Icon
Delusional Disorder Chevron Icon
Nondependent Antidepressant Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Drug and Alcohol Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Marijuana Abuse Chevron Icon
Schizoaffective Disorder Chevron Icon
Schizophrenia Chevron Icon
Schizophreniform and Schizoaffective Disorder Chevron Icon
Tobacco Use Disorder Chevron Icon
Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon
Family Psychotherapy Chevron Icon
Nondependent Amphetamine or Related Acting Sympathomimetic Abuse Chevron Icon
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Adjustment Disorder Chevron Icon
Alcohol Misuse Screening and Counseling Chevron Icon
Alcohol or Substance Misuse Screening and Counseling Chevron Icon
Alcoholism (Alcohol Dependence) Chevron Icon
Amphetamine and Other Psychostimulant Dependence Chevron Icon
Behavior Therapy Chevron Icon
Combination Drug Dependence Chevron Icon
Dementia or Depression Screening Chevron Icon
Drug and Alcohol Dependence Chevron Icon
Emotional Disturbances of Childhood and Adolescence Chevron Icon
Homicidal Ideation Chevron Icon
Major Depressive Disorder Chevron Icon
Mania Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Mania
Marijuana Addiction Chevron Icon
Nondependent Alcohol Abuse Chevron Icon
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) Chevron Icon
Psychiatric Evaluation Chevron Icon
Psychological Evaluation Chevron Icon
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery Chevron Icon
Psychosis Due to Mental Illness Chevron Icon
Suicidal Ideation Chevron Icon
Alcohol-Induced Mental Disorders Chevron Icon
Autism Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Autism
Borderline Personality Disorder Chevron Icon
Impulse Control Disorders Chevron Icon
Nondependent Opioid Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Sedative, Hypnotic, or Anxiolytic Abuse Chevron Icon
Opioid Dependence Chevron Icon
Personality Disorders Chevron Icon
Phobia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Phobia
    • Aetna
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 36 ratings
    Patient Ratings (36)
    5 Star
    (18)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (18)
    Apr 03, 2021
    He provides services, bills your insurance, and hopefully you get better. But he doesn't really care. I admire that, because I can't help it. He reminds me of aspects of my psyche that I don't like, and that's why I have chose to find someone else. He has decades of experience treating severe cases. He has his own way of doing things, because he's seen some things. He moonlights at Willows, where he works with serious cases and he HATES being there, even more than the patients, and I can't blame him. I think it makes him a better doctor. He doesn't get involved in who he treats, and because of this he is objective, pragmatic, and calculated. The only thing that shakes him is clients using psychiatric terms/concepts and oh boy does he hate it. A few issues with medications. wrong labels, etc, so ask for clarification. I've seen him do great work. Sometimes better care means caring less. He does so much and cares so little, because healthcare is green. Love that insufferable pr|ck.
    Eric — Apr 03, 2021
    Photo: Dr. Purshotam Kataria, MD
    About Dr. Purshotam Kataria, MD

    Specialties
    • Psychiatry
    Years of Experience
    • 37 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, French
    NPI Number
    • 1073582482
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • VIRGINIA BEACH CITY PUBLIC SCHOOLS / SCHOOL OF PRACTICAL NURSING
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Purshotam Kataria, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kataria is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Kataria has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Kataria has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Kataria works at PURSHOTAM B KATARIA MD in Corona, CA. View the full address on Dr. Kataria’s profile.

    Dr. Kataria has seen patients for Anxiety, Psychotherapy and Psychophysiological Therapy (incl. Biofeedback) and Group Psychotherapy, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kataria on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    36 patients have reviewed Dr. Kataria. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kataria.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kataria, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kataria appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

